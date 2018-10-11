News / October 11, 2018
The first Aladdin trailer is here
Dacey Booker

The first trailer for Aladdin premiered tonight during Thursday Night Football, and is now online for your viewing pleasure. Those who were hoping for a first look at Will Smith as The Genie might be a little disappointed, however, as this preview is very strictly a teaser. The movie opens everywhere Memorial Day.

Aladdin is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, the film is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s Aladdin.