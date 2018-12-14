TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opens today in 3,813 theatres according to Box Office Mojo. The film is a huge hit with the critics, earning an impressive 97% from Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action.” BOM projects an easy first place finish for the weekend with $40 million — noting their guess may be on the low end of expectations.