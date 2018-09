TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Warner Animation and Sony Pictures Imageworks’ Smallfoot opens today at 4,131 theatres according to Box Office Mojo. The film is doing well with the critics at Rotten Tomatoes who have given it a 75% on the Tomatometer. Their consensus: “Smallfoot offers a colorful distraction that should keep younger viewers entertained – and a story whose message might even resonate with older audiences.” BOM projects a second place weekend finish for the film with $23 million.