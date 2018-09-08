Rick and Morty wins Primetime Emmy

TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Wuba-luba-dub-dub! Adult Swim’s surprise sensation Rick and Morty won its first Emmy tonight in the category for Outstanding Animated Program. The crazy cartoon took home the prize for “Pickle Rick,” which is also one of the most popular episodes of the show. The victory follows Cartoon Network’s ordering of 70 more episodes of the series earlier this year. Newsweek recently reported that production on Season 4 has already begun.

After missing for nearly 20 years, Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland) suddenly arrives at his daughter Beth’s (Sarah Chalke) doorstep looking to move in with her and her family. Beth welcomes him with open arms, but her unremarkable husband Jerry (Chris Parnell) isn’t too thrilled about the tearful reunion as Rick’s arrival serves to shake things up quite a bit around the household. Rick converts the garage into his personal laboratory and gets to work on all sorts of dangerous sci-fi gadgets and contraptions. That wouldn’t be so bad if not for the fact that Rick continues to involve his grandchildren Morty (Roiland) and Summer (Spencer Grammer) in his insane adventures. Rick and Morty airs on Cartoon Network.