Disney and Pixar have announced the title for their next movie after Toy Story 4 will be Onward. The film is a previously announced “suburban fantasy world” movie that was revealed at the 2017 D23 Convention. In addition to a title, several cast members for the upcoming adventure have also been announced, including Chris Pratt in a lead role, along with Octavia Spencer, Julia Louise-Dreyfus and Tom Holland. It is also set to be the first Pixar film to receive a spring release, with the film set to journey into theaters March 6th, 2020.

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney•Pixar’s Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.