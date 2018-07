Paramount launches first official trailer for Wonder Park Paramount has launched the first official trailer to their upcoming animated feature Wonder Park. A joint venture with Nickelodeon Movies and Ilion Animation Studios, the film is directed by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Kendra Haaland and features the voice talents of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, Keenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Mila Kunis, and John Oliver. It is scheduled for release on March 15, 2019.

