A brand new trailer for She-Ra & the Princesses of Power is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. In addition, the premiere has also been given a slight bump, and will now debut on Netflix on November 13th.

Adora’s destiny turns out to be far greater than she could have ever imagined. As the legendary warrior princess, She-Ra, it’s up to her and a spirited group of rebel princesses to restore balance in Etheria by defending it from the place she once called home.