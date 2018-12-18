TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for the upcoming sequel Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom is here, and it looks like it will be just as good as the original. It premieres On Demand and in select theaters next year.

Norm, the newly crowned polar bear king of the arctic, travels to New York to accept the keys to the city. But Norm goes from hero to villain when he’s framed for a crime he didn’t commit! While he is trying to clear his good name, back in the Arctic a vicious bottled-water company has moved in and is starting to steal the ice. Norm must rely on his friends, both old and new, to clear his good name and help save his kingdom in a winner take all hockey match in this Dove Family-Approved for all ages film.