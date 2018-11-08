TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A new trailer for Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (previously simply titled Mowgli) is now online for your viewing pleasure. The big budget film was originally set to hit theaters last October, but was picked up from Warner Bros. by Netflix over the summer. The movie will still get a limited theatrical run on November 29th, presumably at least in part for awards contention purposes.

Acclaimed actor and director Andy Serkis reinvents Rudyard Kipling’s beloved masterpiece, in which a boy torn between two worlds accepts his destiny and becomes a legend. Mowgli has never truly belonged in either the wilds of the jungle or the civilized world of man. Now he must navigate the inherent dangers of each on a journey to discover where he truly belongs.