A new international trailer for Playmobil: The Movie is now online, and yes, it does look very similar to The Lego Movie in terms of comedy and tone. From Studio Canal (Paddington), it arrives in theaters next summer.

When her younger brother Charlie (Gabriel Bateman) unexpectedly disappears into the magical, animated universe of Plamobil, unprepared Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy) must go on a quest of a lifetime to bring him home. As she sets off on a fantastic journey across stunning new worlds, Marla teams up with some unlikely and heroic new friends – the smooth-talking food truck driver Del (Jim Gaffigan), the dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher (Daniel Radcliffe), a wholehearted misfit robot, an extravagant fairy-godmother (Meghan Trainor) and many more. Through their vibrant adventure, Marla and Charlie realize that no matter how life plays out, you can achieve anything when you believe in yourself!