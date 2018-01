Isle of Dogs gets PG-13 rating Wes Anderson’s upcoming Isle of Dogs has been given a PG-13 rating for “thematic elements and violent images,” Box Office Mojo is reporting. The rating is extremely rare for an animated movie going into wide release, making it the first in the genre to get it since 2009’s 9. The quirky comedy is set to bark its way into theaters everywhere March 23rd.

Share with your friends: