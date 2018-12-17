First look at Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance returns to the world of Gelflings

The first look at Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has been revealed, offering a first look at the prequel’s characters as well as a promising voice cast. The series will take place “many years” before the events of the Jim Henson fantasy epic, and will feature several new characters. According to the plot summary announced in a press release distributed today, “When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.”

The cast will include several big names, including Mark Hamill (possibly as a villainous Skeksis?), Helena Bonham-Carter, Mark Strong, and Simon Pegg. The ten episode series will be directed by Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk), and will be produced by The Jim Henson Company.

“As with the original film, we are now adding a voice cast of the highest caliber that will provide textures and range to the puppetry performances that are the heart of the series,” Jim Henson Company CEO Linda Henson said. “It is thrilling to see this assembled team of artists, puppeteers and now voice actors, many inspired by my father’s original film, work together to realize this unique world – through performance and craft – at a scale that is rarely seen today.”

A full cast (in no particular order) along with three first official production photos follow.

Mark Hamill

Andy Samburg

Harvey Fierstein

Ralph Ineson

Jason Issacs

Keegen Michael-Key

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson

Simon Pegg

Toby Jones

Shazad Latif

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Mark Strong

Alicia Vikander

Helena Bonham-Carter

Harris Dickinson

Eddie Izzard

Theo James

Caitriona Balfe

Natalie Dormer