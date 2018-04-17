top-left
Newsby Dacey, April 17, 2018
Duck Duck Goose no longer coming out this Friday?

Duck Duck Goose–which was set to open this Friday–is apparently no longer coming out this week, Box Office Mojo is claiming. If this is the case, the reasons for the switch would be unknown, but it’s notable that the film’s official Facebook page hasn’t been updated in months (and still lists this Friday as the movie’s opening day). We’ll keep you updated as we learn more, but we will note that other websites are saying that Goose is still opening on the 20th, so it’s possible it’s opening this week after all.

