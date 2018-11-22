TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Disney surprised audiences today when they launched the first trailer for The Lion King during Thanksgiving Day Football this afternoon on Fox, and you can watch it in the player above. The film is one of a trio of live-action remakes of animated classics the studio has set for next year, with the other two being Dumbo and Aladdin. Of the three, however, The Lion King seems like the most likely surefire hit, as the original was the highest grossing animated movie of all time for years, and to this day it remains the biggest home video release ever. The Lion King opens everywhere this July.

From Disney Live Action, director Jon Favreau’s all-new The Lion King journeys to the African savanna where a future king must overcome betrayal and tragedy to assume his rightful place on Pride Rock.