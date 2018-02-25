





Disney and Pixar animator/voice actor Bud Luckey passes away Bud Luckey–a Pixar animator and voice actor who’s probably best known for the Oscar-nominated short Boundin’–has passed away, his son Andy Luckey has revealed on Facebook. Luckey had quite a career in animation, going back to the early days of Sesame Street, where he was responsible for the classic song “The Ladybug Picnic” (which you can watch below). During his time at Disney and Pixar, in addition to his work on Boundin’ (where he was the voice of the Jackalope), Luckey could be heard as Agent Rick Dicker in The Incredibles and Toy Story 3 as Chuckles the Clown. Luckey was also the voice of Eeyore in 2011’s Winnie the Pooh. He was 83 years old.

