





Chuck McCann, veteran voice actor known for DuckTales and Fantastic Four, passes away Veteran voice actor Chuck McCann has passed away, Variety is reporting. The comedian had quite a resume when it came to animation, probably being best known for being Scrooge McDuck’s spiteful yet caring butler Duckworth on the original DuckTales cartoon (he also lent his voice to a number of supporting characters on that series). McCann could also be heard as Ben Grimm/The Thing on the 1994 Fantastic Four show, Leatherneck on G.I. Joe, and as recurring villain Heff Heffalump on The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. McCann also voiced various characters on The Powerpuff Girls and The Garfield Show. He was 83.

Share with your friends:



