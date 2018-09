Legendary actor Burt Reynolds has passed away, CNN is reporting. In addition to his most iconic roles, animation fans knew him as the voice of Charlie in Don Bluth’s All Dogs Go to Heaven, which despite having a somewhat disappointing run in theaters became a massive success on home video. Reynolds declined to return for the 1996 sequel, but he did do voice work as “himself” on Robot Chicken and was also heard in the straight-to-DVD The Legend of Frosty the Snowman. Reynolds was 82.