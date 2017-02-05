





Zootopia wins top prize at Annie Awards Disney’s Zootopia had a pretty great night at the Annie Awards, dominating the evening with six wins, including Best Animated Feature and Best Directing. The ceremony also saw a rare tie in the voice acting category, with both Jason Bateman for Zootopia and Auli’i Cravalho for Moana taking home the honor (the Annies have a history of acknowledging younger vocal talent). Meanwhile, Studio Ghibli’s The Red Turtle won Best Independent Animated Feature, while Bob’s Burgers claimed victory in the Best Television Program for a General Audience category. The full list of winners can be found here.

Share with your friends:



