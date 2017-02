Zootopia, Piper, Jungle Book earn Oscars

Disney and Pixar took home the animation Oscars at the 89th Annual Academy Awards. Byron Howard, Rich Moore, and Clark Spencer won Best Animated Feature for Zootopia. Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer won Best Animated Short Film for Piper. And Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, and Dan Lemmon won Best Visual Effects for The Jungle Book.

Assuming no one read from the wrong envelopes, of course…