Watch the first teaser trailer to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sony Pictures Animation has launched the first teaser trailer to the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Centered on Miles Morales, the story is by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Alex Hirsch with Lord writing the screenplay and directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman. The film is scheduled to be released December 14, 2018.

