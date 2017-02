Watch How Far I’ll Go performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Auli’l Cravahlo at the Oscars ABC has released the (pretty terrific) performance of How Far I’ll Go from Moana at the Oscars last night, and you can watch it in the player below. Also below is a clip of Zootopia winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Moana sails onto Blu-ray on March 7th.





