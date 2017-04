Watch a first look of Batman and Harley Quinn with behind-the-scenes featurette

Included as a special feature on the blu ray release of Teen Titans: The Judas Contract was a first look at the next direct-to-video feature for Warner Bros. Animation in Batman and Harley Quinn. The film is noted for having Melissa Rausch (The Big Bang Theory) voicing Harley Quinn. Batman and Harley Quinn does not have a release date, though it is believed to be possibly during the summer.

The video clip is courtesy of JTS Entertainment.