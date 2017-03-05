top-left
Newsby Dacey, March 5, 2017
Trolls is getting a holiday special; Olaf’s Frozen Adventure to feature four new songs

DreamWorks is wasting no time in turning their surprise blockbuster Trolls into a franchise, with a theatrical sequel announced a few days ago and a holiday TV special quietly being announced by Hasbro at their recent shareholder meeting, Den of Geek says in their recap of their slideshow presentation. In addition, an announcement was made regarding Olaf’s Frozen Adventure that revealed it will have four new songs. Both are set to air on NBC and ABC respectively this Christmas.

