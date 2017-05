The Nut Job 2 bumped up a week Just in case The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature was one of your most anticipated movies of the year, you’ll be happy to learn you’ll be able to see it a week earlier now. That news comes from ComingSoon.net, which reports the sequel will now open on August 11th. The original Nut Job was a surprise hit in 2014, earning $60 million over the course of its run.

