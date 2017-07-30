





The Emoji Movie loses box office war to Dunkirk The Emoji Movie had to settle for second place as Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk took the top spot from it in a tight race, Box Office Mojo is reporting. Still, the $25 million debut for the animated comedy was a solid-enough start, especially since the budget for Emoji was a relatively small $50 million. The Emoji Movie was met with much negative press, but its 8% “freshness” rating at Rotten Tomatoes is somewhat misleading, as the film has only 40 collected reviews at press time. To clarify, that’s a fraction of the number of write-ups an animated movie normally receives (Despicable Me 3, by comparison, has more than 150 collected reviews on the site). Meanwhile, Wonder Woman is on its way to overcoming Frozen as the highest grossing movie ever from a female director on the domestic front, with a massive $396 million in the bank so far. Final figures are due tomorrow.

