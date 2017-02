Rock Dog has dismal opening weekend Lionsgate has another animated bomb on their hands, as their latest toon Rock Dog failed to even make the top ten, Box Office Mojo is reporting. The movie saw a debut of $3.7 million, which was good for 11th place. Meanwhile, The Lego Batman Movie continued its solid run with a take of $19 million, placing it in second place behind the breakout horror hit Get Out. Batman has a total of $133 million so far.

