Newsby James, May 25, 2017
Poster for Hotel Transylvania short Puppy revealed

Sony Pictures Animation has released the poster for their new Hotel Transylvania short, Puppy. The film is directed by Genndy Tartakovsky (Samurai Jack, Dexter’s Laboratory, Star Wars: Clone Wars) and produced by Michelle Murdocca (Hotel Transylvania, Hotel Transylvania 2). In the short, the residents of Hotel Transylvania find their world turned upside-down when youngster Dennis gets a surprise monster-sized pet. Puppy will debut at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival next month and in theaters worldwide this summer attached to The Emoji Movie.

