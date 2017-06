New Kingdom Hearts III trailer finally arrives at E3 On Saturday, June 10, Square Enix held a Kingdom Hearts Orchestra concert in Los Angeles as part of the E3 expo festivities. It was during this that the first trailer for Kingdom Hearts III was revealed. It reveals the return of Hercules, Hades, Maleficent, and Pete. It was announced that a second new trailer will premiere at D23 on July 15 along with the reveal of a new world to be explored. The release date for the game remains unknown.

