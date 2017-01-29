





Moana: Sing-Along Edition fails to find box office waves Disney’s attempt to milk a little more money out of Moana by releasing a special “Sing-Along” version of the film probably didn’t work out quite like they hoped, with Box Office Mojo reporting a 13th place finish. Despite adding more than 500 screens for the weekend, the musical actually saw a 10% decline from last week’s numbers. By comparison, the “Sing-Along” edition of Frozen landed the film in second place back in 2014. In other news, Illumination’s holiday blockbuster Sing has continued to perform well, and has now crossed the $250 million mark, outgrossing the first Despicable Me. Final figures are due tomorrow.

