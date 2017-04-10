





Marvel launches first Thor: Ragnarok teaser trailer Marvel has launched the first teaser trailer for Thor: Ragnarok. The third Thor film, as well as the third Marvel Studios film of 2017 after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Spider-Man: Homecoming, Ragnarok will see Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, and Anthony Hopkins reprise their roles respectively of Thor, Loki, Heimdall, and Odin. Cate Blanchett will play primary antagonist Hela with Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Karl Urban as Skurge. The film also sees the return of Mark Ruffalo as Hulk along with a confirmed cameo from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok is scheduled for release on November 3

