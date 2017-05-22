Hotel Transylvania: The Series set for June 25th premiere on Disney Channel

Sony Pictures Animation and Nelvana have announced a premiere date of Sunday, June 25th for the forthcoming Hotel Transylvania: The Series to air on Disney Channel. A full press release and a snippet of the intro sequence follow.

TORONTO, CANADA – May 22, 2017

Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana and Sony Pictures Animation announced today the debut details of their new animated series Hotel Transylvania: The Series, based on the blockbuster film franchise of the same name. The 26×22-minute series, produced at the Nelvana studio in Toronto, focuses on the teenage years of Dracula’s daughter, Mavis, and her three closest friends Hank N Stein, Pedro and Wendy Blob. With Dracula away on “Official Vampire Business,” Mavis finally sees her chance to show her father what she can do. With the help of her friends, she decides to put her brilliant ideas of how to run the Hotel into motion, but enter Aunt Lydia, Dracula’s older and much meaner sister. While Mavis and friends are ready to let loose and have fun, Aunt Lydia pushes for even more order and tradition at the Hotel.

Hotel Transylvania: The Series premieres on Disney Channel on Sunday, June 25th at 8pm ET/PT with new episodes airing every night at 8pm ET/PT through Thursday, June 29th. The first episode will be available on the Disney Channel app, YouTube and VOD on Tuesday, June 20th. The series will air in its regular timeslot beginning Sunday, July 9th at 8:30pm ET/PT on Disney Channel.

Beginning Sunday, June 4th and leading up to the premiere of the series, three new shorts will follow Mavis and her dad Drac as he prepares to join the prestigious Vampire Council. These shorts will also be available on the Disney Channel app and Disney Channel YouTube.

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with Disney Channel to share the visual and epic storytelling of Hotel Transylvania: The Series with audiences worldwide,” said Scott Dyer, President, Nelvana. “Working with our partners at Sony Pictures Animation, we are excited to build on the incredible global success of the franchise and bring the world of Hotel Transylvania to the small screen and family-friendly digital platforms.”

“We are so excited to expand the Hotel Transylvania franchise into television,” said Rick Mischel, Executive Producer at Sony Pictures Animation. “We look forward to bringing the prequel to audiences worldwide and to sharing the hilarious adventures of a younger Mavis and her monster pals. As we look to the upcoming launch of the original short Puppy! In theaters this summer and Hotel Transylvania 3 in 2018, the television series will keep the franchise fresh and the characters will become a part of families’ everyday lives.”

The 2013 monster comedy hit, Hotel Transylvania, was nominated for a Golden Globe® and scored the best September opening of all time at the U.S. box office, only to have that record broken by its 2015 sequel Hotel Transylvania 2, now available on Blu-ray, DVD and digital HD. Both films were produced by Sony Pictures Animation, and distributed by Columbia Pictures.

Sony Pictures Television is the distributor in the U.S., while Nelvana Enterprises is the distributor of Hotel Transylvania: The Series outside of the U.S.