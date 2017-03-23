Gorillaz get spooky (and NSFW) in Saturnz Barz music video with 360 viewing option

The animated band Gorillaz have released a music video to Saturnz Barz, which features accompanying vocals from Popcaan. It is the second video to the upcoming fifth studio album Humanz, but the first to actually feature the band since DoYaThing in 2012. The video finds the gang visiting an apparently haunted house with some spooky (and in Murdoch’s case rather NSFW despite censorship) results.

An alternative version of the video has also been released where viewers can freely rotate 360 degrees their view of the scenes. It is preferred to be watched through VR headsets, but can be displayed regularly as well with controls available.

Humanz will be released on April 28 in a standard 20-track edition and a deluxe edition with 6 additional tracks.