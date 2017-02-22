Floyd Norman and Leo Sullivan to help run Punch Animation

Production company Punch TV Studios has announced they are creating a new division that will focus on the development of animated television series and movies called Punch Animation. Previously Urban Television Network (the first African-American owned network in America) Punch Animation has hired animation legend Floyd Norman to be the President of Creative Development and Emmy Award-winning Leo Sullivan to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Norman and Sullivan have collaborated previously over the years including in the mid-1960s when they founded Vignette Films and produced animated films about black history, and in 1999 when they created Afrokids.com, designed to build children’s self-esteem and cultural awareness.

The full press release from Punch TV Studios follows:

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 16, 2017

Punch TV Studios continues expanding its media empire through creative development and strategic efforts with the unveiling of their latest division: Punch Animation, Inc. (OTCMKTS: URBT). Punch Animation will focus on the development of animated television series and movies for syndication through Punch TV Studios.

Punch Animation, Inc. (OTCMKTS: URBT) was previously Urban Television Network, which was the first African-American owned network in America. It was recently renamed Punch Animation, Inc and is pleased to announce it’s recent hire of award-winning, dynamic animation duo Floyd Norman and Leo Sullivan.

The President of Creative Development for the new Punch Animation, Inc. is legendary producer Floyd Norman, an American animator, writer, and comic book artist. Mr. Norman is best-known for his movies Sleeping Beauty, Jungle Book, Toy Story, 101 Dalmatians and Monsters, Inc. Mr. Norman actually worked with the man himself, Walt Disney and brings decades of experience in animation and production to Punch Animation, Inc. (OTCMKTS: URBT).

Emmy Award winning Animator/Filmmaker, Leo Sullivan is taking on the role as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Sullivan is most-recognized for his movies Flash Gordon, Pac-Man, Iron Man, Tiny Toons Adventures, Scooby-Doo and Flintstones. Mr. Sullivan has over 50 years of experience in the field of animation and is a credentialed teacher for the State of California in Vocational Education Teaching. He has taught at The Art Institute of California-Orange County, guest lectured at UCLA and Compton College Animation Arts Departments, worked with numerous community organizations and has taught and mentored youths who have gone on to work in major animation studios.

These renowned animators are already diligently producing new concepts and ideas to make Punch Animation, Inc. the new Disney in the near future. Punch TV Studios, an American production company, is recognized throughout the entertainment and media industry for developing original and creative content for licensing and distribution around the world.

In June of 2016, Punch TV Studios launched there Initial Public Offering (IPO) at $1.00 per share and is currently in the IPO phase. To find out more information or to become a stockholder with Punch TV Studios visit PunchTVStudios.com. Follow us on Nabukie.com #PUNCHTVSTUDIOS #WALLSTREET #2017IPO

About Us

Punch TV Studios was founded by CEO Joseph Collins as a production company that develops new media content for license and distribution around the world. Punch TV Studios is the first and only company that is doing an IPO targeted directly towards the urban market to bring wealth and jobs to the urban community.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about Punch TV Studios. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.