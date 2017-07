Despicable Me 3 opens

Illuminations’ Despicable Me 3 opens today in 4,529 theatres according to Box Office Mojo. The film is splitting the critics, with a just Fresh 62% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “Despicable Me 3 should keep fans of the franchise consistently entertained with another round of colorful animation and zany — albeit somewhat scattershot — humor”. Box Office Prophets projects a runaway first place finish this weekend with $88.4 million.