





Despicable Me 3 dominates box office with $75 million opening Gru and his Minions easily took over the box office this weekend, with an opening of $75 million, Box Office Mojo is reporting. While the opening was less than Despicable Me 2’s debut in 2013, it was bigger than the $56 million the original made during its first weekend. Meanwhile, Transformers: The Last Knight crossed the $100 million mark, but the real winner of the box office leftovers was once again Wonder Woman, which is now approaching $350 million. Finally, Cars 3 is continuing to not do quite as well as the previous entries in the franchise, and now stands with a total of $120 million in its third weekend. Final numbers are due tomorrow.

