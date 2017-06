Cars 3 opens

Pixar’s Cars 3 opens today, in 4,256 theatres according to Box Office Mojo. The film is splitting the critics, earning a just fresh 64% rating from Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “Cars 3 has an unexpectedly poignant story to go with its dazzling animation, suggesting Pixar’s most middle-of-the-road franchise may have a surprising amount of tread left”. It should do better with audiences with Entertainment Weekly projecting a first place $58 million opening weekend.