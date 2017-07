UPDATED: Will Smith has officially been cast as The Genie in Aladdin; Dumbo gets March 2019 release date

Will Smith has officially been cast as The Genie in the upcoming live-action remake of Aladdin. We’ll provide you with more details as they become available.

UPDATED: The news is being reported by Deadline, which also confirms that Aladdin and Jasmine have also been cast. In addition, Tim Burton’s Dumbo is now in production and has a release date, and will fly into theaters March 29th, 2019.