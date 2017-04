Behold the Invader Zim return teaser clip!

After Entertainment Weekly’s breaking news of Invader Zim returning as a TV movie, some fans were skeptical. Adding to the skepticism was show creator Jhonen Vasquez initially posting on Twitter that it wasn’t true. But then Nickelodeon released a teaser clip featuring returning voices Richard Horvitz (Zim) and Rikki Simons (Gir) and Vasquez confirmed he’d actually been working on TV movie for a year. The return date has not yet been announced.