





Avatar sequels finally get official release dates It’s been a long wait, but James Cameron finally announced on Facebook that his long-awaited Avatar sequels have release dates now…and it will be a while before fans can see any of them. Avatar 2 will hit theaters December 18th, 2020, with the following entries arriving in 2021, 2024, and 2025. That’s a lot of Avatar! You can check out the post making the big news official below. Great to be working with the best team in the business! Avatar takes flight as we begin concurrent production on four… Posted by Avatar on Saturday, April 22, 2017

