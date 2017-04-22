top-left
top-right
Animated Views logo


top-left
Newsby Dacey, April 22, 2017
top-right
Avatar sequels finally get official release dates

It’s been a long wait, but James Cameron finally announced on Facebook that his long-awaited Avatar sequels have release dates now…and it will be a while before fans can see any of them. Avatar 2 will hit theaters December 18th, 2020, with the following entries arriving in 2021, 2024, and 2025. That’s a lot of Avatar! You can check out the post making the big news official below.

Great to be working with the best team in the business! Avatar takes flight as we begin concurrent production on four…

Posted by Avatar on Saturday, April 22, 2017

Back


bottom-left
bottom-right


bottom-left
bottom-right
back to top
Original content © 2003-2017 Animated Views.
All other copyrights belong to their respective owners.
Disclaimer

RSS Feed
Animated Views Feed | Just the News Feed