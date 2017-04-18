The full trailer for Spirit: Riding Free is here

The trailer for DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming TV series Spirit: Riding Free–which, yes, is going to be a thing–is now online, and can be viewed in the player below. In addition, an official plot summary for the show has also been released, which can be seen above the trailer. Spirit: Riding Free debuts on Netflix this May.

When city-turned-country girl Lucky meets a wild mustang named Spirit, she feels an instant connection to the untamable horse. A courageous and natural-born leader, Lucky navigates this new world with her two new best friends, Pru and Abigail by her side. The trio embark on thrilling adventures, find genuine friendship, and discover what it means to be free!