Disney’s Hexed opens today in 3,725 theaters, according to The Numbers. The film has earned a fresh rating of 68% at Rotten Tomatoes, despite critics damning the film with faint praise (with positive reviews like “I’m on the fence but…”, “may not be the most polished but…”, “enjoyable but just okay”, “mixed bag and missed potential”, “perfectly serviceable”). With a five-day holiday frame to work with, Box Office Theory projects a haul of $28 — $37 million, while Boxoffice Pro predicts a bigger Thanksgiving feast of $50 – $60 million.