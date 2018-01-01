top-left
top-right
Animated Views logoOscar Chat

top-left
top-right

 Animated Views' 2018 Oscar Contest

2018 Oscar Contest

Animated Views is giving away $50 worth of movies — your choice of either an Amazon gift card or a Fandango gift card — during our 14th Annual Oscar Event! All you have to do is predict who is going to win at the 90th Annual Academy Awards (to be held on Sunday, March 4th, and televised on ABC). The person with the most correct picks will win!

Make your prediction in each category using the form below. Don't forget to fill in your Animated Views forum username and password (check your profile if you have forgotten and to confirm that your email address is still correct). Not a forum member? Registration is free and easy so why not sign-up now!

The reason we require forum registration is because it's an easy way for us to confirm your email address and to weed out spambots — you never have to actually use the forum if you don't want to. And other than a message to confirm your address (and another if you win!), we do not send forum members emails.

Only the first 22 categories will count towards your score. For more information check out the tie-breaker procedures.

All entries must be received by Friday, March 2nd, at 11:59pm ET. One entry per person please. If you send more than one entry, only the first one received will be counted. You can view and print your ballot any time on the ballot review page.

A live tally of the results will be posted online on Oscar night as each award are announced.

And be sure to join us for a live Oscar chat on March 4th during the show. We'll be talking about the people, the fashions, the story-lines, and the awards, and also keeping tabs on who is leading in the contest throughout the night.

Prize includes: your choice of either a digital $50 Amazon gift card for the U.S. store, or a a digital $50 Fandango gift card for use in buying tickets at participating U.S. theatres. A redemption code from Amazon or Fandango will be emailed to the winner. Where possible, we may be able to send a gift certificate from an international version of Amazon if the winner prefers, but it will still be worth 50 American dollars (as of the time sent).


bottom-left
bottom-right

FORUM USERNAME
FORUM PASSWORD

BEST PICTURE
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST LEADING ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
BEST LEADING ACTRESS
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
BEST DIRECTOR
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly's Game
Mudbound
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
BEST FOREIGN FILM
A Fantastic Woman, Chile
The Insult, Lebanon
Loveless, Russia
On Body and Soul, Hungary
The Square, Sweden
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape Of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Mighty River, Mudbound
Mystery of Love, Call Me by Your Name
Remember Me, Coco
Stand Up for Something, Marshall
This Is Me, The Greatest Showman
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape Of Water
BEST FILM EDITING
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
Call Me By Your Name
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape Of Water
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape Of Water
Victoria and Abdul
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder
BEST SOUND MIXING
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape Of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
BEST SOUND EDITING
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape Of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote

To prevent spambot entries,
please type the word "Oscar" below



bottom-left
bottom-right
back to top
Original content © 2003-2018 Animated Views.
All other copyrights belong to their respective owners.
Disclaimer