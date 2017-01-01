top-left
 Animated Views' 2017 Oscar Contest

2017 Oscar Contest

Animated Views is giving away $50 worth of movies — your choice of either an Amazon gift card or a Fandango gift card — during our 13th Annual Oscar Event! All you have to do is predict who is going to win at the 89th Annual Academy Awards (to be held on Sunday, February 26th, and televised on ABC). The person with the most correct picks will win!

Make your prediction in each category using the form below. Don't forget to fill in your Animated Views forum username and password (check your profile if you have forgotten and to confirm that your email address is still correct). Not a forum member? Registration is free and easy so why not sign-up now!

The reason we require forum registration is because it's an easy way for us to confirm your email address and to weed out spambots — you never have to actually use the forum if you don't want to. And other than a message to confirm your address (and another if you win!), we do not send forum members emails.

Only the first 22 categories will count towards your score. For more information check out the tie-breaker procedures.

All entries must be received by Friday, February 24th, at 11:59pm ET. One entry per person please. If you send more than one entry, only the first one received will be counted. You can view and print your ballot any time on the ballot review page.

A live tally of the results will be posted online on Oscar night as each award are announced.

And be sure to join us for a live Oscar chat on February 26th during the show. We'll be talking about the people, the fashions, the story-lines, and the awards, and also keeping tabs on who is leading in the contest throughout the night.

Prize includes: your choice of either a digital $50 Amazon gift card for the U.S. store, or a a digital $50 Fandango gift card for use in buying tickets at participating U.S. theatres. A redemption code from Amazon or Fandango will be emailed to the winner. Where possible, we may be able to send a gift certificate from an international version of Amazon if the winner prefers, but it will still be worth 50 American dollars (as of the time sent).


BEST PICTURE
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
BEST LEADING ACTOR
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
BEST LEADING ACTRESS
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
BEST DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
BEST FOREIGN FILM
Land of Mine, Denmark
A Man Called Ove, Sweden
The Salesman, Iran
Tanna, Australia
Toni Erdmann, Germany
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land
Can't Stop The Feeling, Trolls
City Of Stars, La La Land
The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go, Moana
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
BEST FILM EDITING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
BEST SOUND MIXING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
BEST SOUND EDITING
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode

