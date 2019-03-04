TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The full trailer for Shazam! is (finally) online, and it features a ton of new jokes along with a better look at Mark Strong’s villain. The preview is expected to be shown on the big screen with Captain Marvel this weekend. The anticipated release arrives this April.

We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam, courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.