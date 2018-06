Watch the new Marshmello DuckTales music video Fly Marshmello and Disney collaborated on a special DuckTales-inspired Fly music video, which debuted Saturday, June 23rd on Disney Channel. A mix of animation and live-action, the music video launches Scrooge, his nephew Donald, great-nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie and their friend Webby into a musical outer space adventure. When their spaceship unexpectedly crashes, they encounter an alien DJ on a remote Marshmello planet.

