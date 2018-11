TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment launched the first character trailer to the forthcoming The Secret Life of Pets 2. Teaser trailers will be released that will hint at each character’s story arc in the sequel. The first trailer highlights Max, who will be voiced this time around by Patton Oswalt. The Secret Life of Pets 2 is scheduled for release in summer 2019.