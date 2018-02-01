Up’s Pete Docter and Michael Giacchino to intro the Academy’s Oscar Concert celebration of film music

PRESS RELEASE

THE ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ARTS AND SCIENCES AND THE LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC ASSOCIATION PRESENT

THE OSCAR® CONCERT One-Night-Only Celebration of the History of Film Music

in Honor of the 90th Oscars® Wednesday, February 28, at 8:00 PM

Walt Disney Concert Hall

Los Angeles, CA (February 1, 2018) -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and The Los Angeles Philharmonic today announced details of The Oscar Concert, a special, one-night-only celebration of film music at Walt Disney Concert Hall on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, at 8:00 p.m.

As part of the Oscar week celebrations for its 90th anniversary, the Academy, in partnership with the LA Phil, presents an exclusive one-of-a-kind celebration of film music, including never-before-heard arrangements of this year’s five Original Score Oscar nominees.

Curated by composers and Academy Governors Michael Giacchino, Laura Karpman, and Charles Bernstein, the evening offers an insider’s look at film scoring across the decades, with select scores performed live by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, led by conductor Thomas Wilkins, and special guest Terence Blanchard (trumpet), with additional special guests to be announced. The Oscar Concert explores the history of film music through special arrangements of beloved scores by composers including Tan Dun, Quincy Jones, Mica Levi, Rachel Portman, A.R. Rahman, and many more, with accompanying film clips shown in HD on Walt Disney Concert Hall’s large screen.

The evening opens with an introduction by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino and Oscar-winning director Pete Docter, who will explore the challenges and rewards of film scoring, utilizing music from the Oscar-winning film Up. Organized into vignettes, the program explores the emotions and excitement that film scores evoke, including the sound of home, the sound of the chase, the sound of fear, the sound of love, and the sound of courage. The evening closes with the world premiere of specially arranged suites from all five Original Score nominees: Dunkirk, by Hans Zimmer; Phantom Thread, by Jonny Greenwood; The Shape of Water, by Alexandre Desplat; Star Wars: The Last Jedi, by John Williams; and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, by Carter Burwell.

PROGRAM:

Introduction

Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino and Oscar-winning director Pete Docter present a live demonstration of the scoring process.

-- Musical selections from the Oscar-winning film Up

The Sound of Home:

-- Rachel Portman, Nicholas Nickleby

-- Nino Rota, Amarcord

-- A. R. Rahman, Slumdog Millionaire

The Sound of the Chase:

-- Dave Grusin, The Firm

-- Lalo Schifrin, Bullitt

-- Jerry Goldsmith, The Great Train Robbery

The Sound of Fear:

-- Mica Levi, Jackie

-- Quincy Jones, In Cold Blood

-- John Carpenter, Halloween

-- John Williams, The Witches of Eastwick

The Sound of Love

-- Erich Wolfgang Korngold, The Adventures of Robin Hood

-- Luis Bacalov, Il Postino

-- Tan Dun, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Sound of Courage:

-- Terence Blanchard, Malcolm X, Terence Blanchard, trumpet

-- Joe Hisaishi, Spirited Away

-- Alex North, Spartacus

The Sound of the Future:

World premiere suites from this year’s nominated films for Original Score

-- Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

-- Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

-- Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

-- John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

-- Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

For more information, please visit LAPhil.com

Tickets for the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s 2017/18 season are available for purchase at LAPhil.com, in person at the Walt Disney Concert Hall Box Office, or by phone at 323.850.2000.