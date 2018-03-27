Trailer for live-action Daphne and Velma released

The trailer for the upcoming Scooby-Doo! spin-off Daphne and Velma is now online, and can be viewed in the player below.

Jeepers! Your favorite mystery solving teenagers are back in an all-new, live-action feature length movie! Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will release DAPHNE AND VELMA on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD on May 22, 2018. The film stars Sarah Jeffery (Disney’s “Descendants: Wicked World”) and Sarah Gilman (ABC’s “Last Man Standing”), and is produced by Ashley Tisdale and Jennifer Tisdale’s Blondie Girl Productions.‬ Daphne & Velma will carry a suggested retail price of $19.98 for the DVD and $24.98 for the Blu-ray.