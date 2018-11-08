TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first trailer for Laika’s Missing Link is now online, and from the looks of things, the studio is going to be delivering another visually impressive film here. In addition, two new posters have also been released, which you can check out below. The quirky comedy opens in 2019.

Meet Mr. Link: 8 feet tall, 630 lbs, and covered in fur, but don’t let his appearance fool you… he is funny, sweet, and adorably literal, making him the world’s most lovable legend. Tired of living a solitary life in the Pacific Northwest, Mr. Link recruits fearless explorer Sir Lionel Frost to guide him on a journey to find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight, our fearless trio of explorers encounter more than their fair share of peril as they travel to the far reaches of the world to help their new friend.