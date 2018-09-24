The new Bumblebee trailer explodes with nostalgia

TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The new trailer for Bumblebee is now online, and from the looks of things, it’s going to be extremely close to the original 80’s cartoon series in terms of how the robot heroes look in action. The film is also notable for being the second film from director Travis Knight, who helmed the critically acclaimed Kubo and the Two Strings. Bumblebee opens this Christmas.

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.